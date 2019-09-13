Foundation Takes Charity to LASUTH

Ayodeji Ake

In memory of late Mr. Olalekan Ogunsola of TOS funerals, the Olalekan Ogunshola Memorial Foundation, on behalf of the family has donated 40 automatic hospital beds and 100 bedsheets to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

Reacting to the gesture, LASUTH Chief Medical Director, Prof. Adetokunbo Fabamwo, duly appreciated the Ogunsola family while describing the effort as a giant leap in helping the hospital achieving its goals.

He said: “The relationship between LASUTH and TOS funerals led by Mrs. Ogunsola, has been long standing; the introduction of an ultra-modern morgue services, the knack for success and the courage of the family has helped the hospital to grow.”

In her response, Mrs. Taiwo Ogunsola, owner of TOS Funerals, said the urge to give back stems from her gratitude to God and to the hospital for giving them an environment to thrive and use their expertise to serve.

While promising to do more CSR in the future, she noted that this phase of donation will be extended to the Gbagada General Hospital and Mainland Hospital where 100 bedsheets each would be delivered.

The representative of the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Emmanuela Zamba, who gave accolades to TOS Funerals, said, “when it comes to Private Public Partnerships (PPP), TOS Funerals is the success story of the Lagos State Government.

“It was the first PPP we had in Lagos State and that relationship is still thriving. I salute Mrs. Taiwo Ogunsola’s spirit of entrepreneurship and CSR. It is truly worthy of commendation,” she said.

In her closing remark, the Director of Hospital Administration, Mrs. Olatokunbo Adio thanked Mrs. Ogunsola for her generous donation to better the lives of the hospital’s patients and the community at large.

Adio also thanked the representative of the commissioner for health and the Permanent Secretary Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Emmanuella Zamba for gracing the occasion.