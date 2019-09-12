TReSI Holds Conference to Strengthen SMEs

The Real Economy Sector Initiative (TReSI) has concluded plans to host a one-day conference aimed at strengthening Small and Medium Enterprises.

The conference which is themed “Strenthening SMEs: Addressing The Pain Points”, according to Yinka Banjo, founder of TReSI, is to chart a forward course for the sustainability of SMEs in a challenging environment like Nigeria.

Speakers include Mr. Babatunde Runwase, President LCCI and Mr. Segun Akintemi CEO Page Financials.

The conference which is slated for September 18 is slated to hold at Protea Hotel, Alausa, Ikeja Lagos and free for SMEs in Nigeria but registeration is mandatory.