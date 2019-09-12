Tambuwal Appoints Special Adviser on Media, Publicity

The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has approved the appointment of Muhammad Ahmad Bello as his special adviser, Media and Publicity.

Bello, a 1994 Sociology graduate from Bayero University, Kano, also holds a Masters degree in Conflict, Peace and Strategic Studies from Nile University of Nigeria, Abuja.

Before his appointment, Bello was an editor of LEADERSHIP Friday and LEADERSHIP Weekend newspapers. He was also a deputy Editor of The Authority newspaper.

He started his career in journalism at the Kano State Government-owned Triumph newspapers where he rose through the ranks to become an Assistant Editor, Sunday Triumph. Thereafter, he joined The News, TEMPO (now rested) and PM News as North-West correspondent based in Kano. He was also a district correspondent with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Funtua, Katsina State.

Bello, who was the Regional Editor of THISDAY newspapers in the South-South, also covered the House of Representatives and the Presidential Villa, Abuja, for the paper between 2012 and 2015.

He was a stringer for the Hausa Service of the Voice of America (VOA) in Port Harcourt and had a brief stint with Xinhua, the official Chinese news agency, and The Will, an online news platform as a freelance writer.