Protesters Storm ALGON Secretariat, Demand Sack of National President

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Protesters, under the aegis of Concerned Citizens for Justice and Accountability, Thursday stormed the national headquarters of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in Abuja, demanding the sack of the national president, Mr. Kolade David.

The protesters, who stormed the ALGON secretariat before the commencement of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the association, were armed with placards bearing various inscriptions such as: ‘LCDA is not recognised’, ‘Development council chairman cannot be national president’, LCDA is not recognised in 774 LGs in Nigeria’, among others.

The leader of the protesters, Mr. Yusuf Itopa, while addressing journalists, demanded that David should immediately hand over to the new National President, Mohammed Aliyu, who is also the Chairman of Soba Local Government Area in Kaduna State.

Itopa stated: “We are here to protest against the illegality that is happening in the leadership of ALGON. The current National President of the ALGON is not eligible and legally elected according to ALGON constitution. ALGON is for 774 LGs in Nigeria. The chairmen of the local governments are the ones eligible to elect their leaders.

“The current national president of ALGON is not qualified to hold the position, because he came from Bariga LCDA which is not among the 774 LGs in Nigeria. The new President of ALGON is Mohammed Aliyu who is from Soba Local Government Area of Kaduna State. He has been legally elected in his local government and he is also chairman of ALGON in Kaduna State,” Itopa said.

The NEC of ALGON had earlier removed David as the national president for allegedly contravening the association’s constitution.

But David had in a telephone interview with THISDAY debunked the report, saying that it was not true that he had been removed, saying those behind it are ‘cabals’ using the name of ALGON for business.