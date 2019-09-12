Ojikutu Congratulates Buhari on Tribunal Victory

*Warns looters in corridors of power to desist from sharp practices or face wrath of the masses

*Calls for truth and reconciliation commission

A former deputy governor in Lagos state, Alhaja Sinatu Aderoju Ojikutu, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal which affirmed his victory Wednesday.

Ojikutu in a statement by her media office maintained that “it’s victory for democracy and the answer to our prayers to God not to crown impunity in Nigeria and to leave us with some shred of decency to operate in the comity of nations and let the future have moral compass for the youths to embrace.”

She called on those around the presidency who are perceived to be tainted to be in tune with Buhari and desist from doing business as usual in this Next Level.

She, also urged President Buhari to work harder now towards ameliorating the suffering of the masses who gave him the victory at the polls on February 23, 2019, which was affirmed by the tribunal on Wednesday.

“This is a golden opportunity for PMB to bring out that quality which the people see in him that made us vote for him overwhelmingly,” she said.

The former deputy governor also warned those who are in the habit of getting kickbacks from contractors through contract inflation and those who are ripping the country through unwholesome practices to desist forthwith.

Ojikutu explained that banditry , kidnapping and all manner of vices were as a result of corruption.

“ It should be noted now that there is no more hiding place for looters. Public officers who are into the sharp practices should desist because even if the long arm of the law does not get them now, the people will as they are monitoring and will deal with them at the appropriate time,” she said.

Ojikutu also advised that to revamp the economy, the country needs to recover the funds inequitably distributed and looted through the convocation of a Truth and Reconciliation Committee so that those who want to restitute and return what they have unjustly acquired can do so without any delay.

“So, let’s have a truth, restitution and recovery commission.

“A time frame should be given for people to come out willingly and return what they have acquired illicitly or unjustifiably according to the norms of a decent society. There is no justification for the extreme poverty in Nigeria,” she added.

The former Lagos State deputy governor urged Nigerians to do everything possible to ensure the country was not thrown into disarray because of the ambition of some individuals.

Now that the next level is on course, Ojikutu said all hands must be on deck.

She urged the opposition to accept the verdict of the tribunal and stop heating the polity but offer constructive criticisms to return the country to the path of strong economy and peaceful co-existence so that the spate of insurgents, kidnapping and banditry which is threatening the corporate existence of Nigeria can be halted.