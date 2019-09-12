Lagos Hosts Cake Celebrities

Nosa Alekhuogie

Lagos State recently hosted about 4,000 bakers from across the world for a cake fair in Lagos.

The 2-day event titled: ‘Dewdrops Uncut Leaning Cake Fair,’ had in attendance Buddy Valastro, the number one cake celebrity in the world from the United States, and other notable names in the cake world which included Terry Adido (Canada), Rossana Schrappe (Brazil), Chef Tuba Geckil (Turkey) and Nguyen Hoong Anh (Vietnam).

Speaking at the event which was sponsored by the state government, the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Lagos State, Mrs. Shuli Adebolu, said: “Lagos is one of the most beautiful cities in the world that tourists and fun-seekers need to discover. Our culture is amazing and welcoming.

“Aside from being the home of entertainment – the rating attained through the resourcefulness our music and movie industries, Lagos is also home to arts.

“Entertainment and Tourism are a focal point of this administration. The state government is open to meaningful collaborations that will support its vision of positioning Lagos State distinctly on the global map.”

Earlier, in her speech, the CEO of DewDrops Cake Limited, Mrs. Ezinne Okonkwo, who was also convener of the event, lauded the state government for supporting the programme.

According to Okonkwo, “With the vision of Lagos State Government for Entertainment and Tourism shared by the Hon. Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Shuli Adebolu, I am convinced that Lagos State will occupy a premium position among tourist destinations in the world in the next couple of years.”