Firm Unveils Plans to Protect Electronic Devices, Smartphones

By Emma Okonji

TantaSecure Limited, an indigenous device protection and information technology (IT) firm in Lagos, recently unveiled their flagship products termed Corporate and Individual Plans, known to be the first extended device and smartphone protection solution in the country.

Unveiling the plans in Lagos recently on how it intends to protect home and office appliances, including mobile phone devices through an organised automated service offering, the company said its initiative would change the narrative on how Nigerians use and fix their devices ranging from smartphones to home appliances.

The plan is such that TantaSecure has assembled a crop of trained technicians that will fix any faulty device and appliances, using sophisticated technology tools. The company has developed a mobile app, where customers could download and report any faulty device, and within few minutes that the complaint is uploaded, the customer gets TantaSecure technician to fix the device at their homes, offices, or any public place of choice that the customer may have indicated on the app, when filing complaints.

As Nigerians get busier by the day and also embracing sophisticated technologies, the need to maintain these technologies and the complicated devices that come with the technologies, becomes imperative and imminent. With the TantaSecure plan, the company bridges those needs, while offering convenience and confidence, through the TantaSecure Corporate and Individual automated plans.

Explaining how the company intends to fix the smartphones and devices when they get damaged, and how to get reputable technicians from TantaSecure that would deliver automated services, the Chairman and Founder of TantaSecure, Mr. Abraham Tanta said: “TantaSecure protects all devices, appliances, electronics and gadgets, no matter the manufacturer or model or even the time of purchase, as long as they are in good condition, apart from the fault it may have developed. If customers currently have device insurance through other agencies, they can easily switch to TantaSecure and save up to 50 per cent no matter the type of device.”

Director of Marketing, TantaSecure Limited, Mr. Semilore Adeosun, said: “We know that the things you protect are more than just things—they’re valuable parts of your life. We also understand that accidents and malfunctions aren’t your fault. That’s why we promise to make filing a claim easier, get it fixed or replaced fast, and help get your life back to normal with as little hassle as possible. We have designed these products to individuals and corporate organizations in mind. We are trying as much as possible to reduce the burden of maintaining, repairing and souring for original parts of these sets of people.”

The company highlighted that students can get the protection of their devices with the paltry sum of one thousand Naira only. With various payment plans of six months and twelve months, the device protection plan looks at capturing various segments of the society.

Marketing Director of TantaSecure Limited, Mr. Sam Igwe, explained that for any plan that has to do with depositing of money, the company gives back 70 per cent of the money when the device did not go for repairs during the stipulated period of the plan. “We believe that Nigerians must start protecting their devices at a very cost effective method and also in a convenient manner. We designed our plan to cater for all segments of the society, while doing this, we give 70 per cent of the money back , if eventually there is no claim at the end of the duration. This set us apart from the conventional insurance policies littered in the country,” Igwe said.

Addressing the dearth of qualified technicians and original equipment manufacturer (OEMs) parts, the company noted that they have established a strategic relationship with technicians across Lagos.

“This relationship includes trainings, certifications and customer service. Deploying a mobile app which can be downloaded in the Goggle Playstore, Tanta Secure has deployed an artificial intelligent (AI)enabled app that scans for problems in smartphones and locate nearest technician within a one kilometre radius,” Tanta said.