FG Promises South African Returnees Soft Loans, N40,000 Air Time

By Adedayo Akinwale

The federal government has promised to give South African returnees soft loans through the Bank of Industry (BOI) to support those interested in small trade and businesses.

The Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday by Gabriel Odu.

She also disclosed that apart from transport stipend to convey the returnees to their various destinations, they are to receive SIM cards with N40,000 worth of air time, plus 9GB of data valid for two months for ease of communication.

Dabiri-Erewa disclosed this to the returnees when they arrived at about 9.35 pm on Wednesday, September 11, on-board an Air Peace flight.

She said a total of 187 Nigerians were evacuated, amongst whom over 30 were children, adding that about 317 initially billed to return on the flight Wednesday experienced over 15 hours delay by the South African authorities.

She also revealed that a programme of reintegration would also be put in place subsequently, while also stressing that arrangements for the airlift of second batch of Nigerians from South Africa are underway.