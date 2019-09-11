‘We Must Not Fail’, Says Buhari at Maiden FEC Meeting after Reelection

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the first Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in his second term in the State House.

In his opening remarks at the meeting, Buhari tasked the ministers to bear in mind the oath of office they swore to uphold while being sworn in on August 21, saying selfless service remains the commitment of the administration.

Buhari also told the ministers that “the safety, security and prosperity of Nigeria’s 200 million citizens are our responsibility. We must not fail them.”

Details later…