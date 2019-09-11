Orange Academy’s Immersion Ceremony to Address Impact of Fake News

Africa’s first practical school of integrated brand experience and idea management, Orange Academy, with a focus on shaping local minds that will build global brands, is set to hold the 2019 Art of Positive Thinking Exhibitions and Annual Immersion Ceremony with the theme ‘Footprints’.

The ceremony will afford Orange Academy the opportunity to showcase some of the students’ creative works done for social causes. Recent graduates of the academy’s class of 19th, 20th and 21st session of its coveted programme, the School of Integrated Brand Experience, will be inducted having fulfilled all that is required to be a graduate and thereafter be referred to as an ‘Orange mind’.

The immersion ceremony is an annual rite of passage for every graduating brand experience specialist and an induction into the Art of Positive Thinking (APT) through the exhibitions of creative works from students that will conscientise the public on topical societal issues.

The 2019 APT immersion will attract stakeholders, opinion shapers and decision-makers in Nigeria’s marketing industry on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos. At the event, graduates are expected to exhibit some of their creative works focused on ‘fake news’ as a part of this year’s APT initiative.

With over 5,000 alumni scattered within and beyond Nigeria, Orange Academy in technical partnership with CoolBrands House of the Netherlands, has for over a decade been at the forefront of discovering, nurturing and positioning bright minds for Nigeria’s commercial arts industry.

Events at this year’s immersion are expected to kick off at 5pm with an open exhibition which will be followed up with a series of outlined activities.

The spokesperson for Orange Academy, Femi Odukoya in his reaction stated that “our annual immersion ceremony is in recognition and celebration of our students after experiencing the IBX curriculum which is to enable them to find a voice of their own. It is in the same vein that we also choose to reckon with messages and communication that have left an indelible mark in the annals of our history. This year’s APT is to further emphasise the adverse effect of promoting news or information that is not verifiable or credible in our polity.”

He said interested participants can visit www.cluborangeng.com for enquiries on the immersion, participation and exhibition at the event.

