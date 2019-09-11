Lagos Tasks Schools on Unified Academic Calendar

The Lagos State government has reiterated the need for public and private schools in the state to keep date with the unified school calendar, as schools resume on September 9.

While welcoming pupils, teaching and non-teaching staff back to school for the 2019/2020 academic session, the Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo said the adoption of a uniform academic calendar will enable proper planning and ensure that students attend school for the number of days required in the term.

She commended the concerted efforts of teachers (teaching and non-teaching) towards preparing pupils for a successful academic session and promised that the state government will not relent in its commitment towards capacity building/training, staff welfare and reward for excellence.

While speaking on the need for schools to adhere to the resumption date, Adefisayo advised students in the state to “devote more time to your studies, shun all vices, including internet fraud, thuggery, hooliganism, rape, examination malpractice, alcoholism, drug abuse and cultism.”

She said the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration in line with themes and focus on education will continue to do everything possible to improve teaching and learning in all public schools.

The commissioner expressed her dis-satisfaction with private schools that resume a week before or after the unified date and warned that any school found in the breach of the rules will be sanctioned accordingly.