Kwara Gov Tasks Police, DSS on Abduction of Kaduna-bound Passengers

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday tasked the Nigeria Police Force and men of the Department of State Services (DSS) to intensify efforts to free the six Kwarans who were abducted at the weekend along Abuja-Kaduna expressway way on their way to Kaduna.

The Okin Travellers Transport outfit based in Offa in Offa Local Government Area of the state over the weekend was hijacked by unknown gunmen on Abuja-Kaduna road and the passengers on the bus were abducted.

Since then, palpable tension has continued to grip the residents of the ancient town of Offa.

The development, according to THISDAY checks, has led the people of the town to embark on fervent prayers in both mosque and churches for the urgent release of the victims.

However, the state governor in a statement issued yesterday which was signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Rafiu Ajakaye, said: “We urge the police and other security agencies to do everything possible to free these citizens as soon as possible.”

The statement also said: “We call on the criminals behind the dastardly act to immediately and unconditionally release our people in their custody,”

The governor urged relations of the abducted to remain calm, saying the state government is in constant touch with the security agencies over the matter.

“Finally, we call on anyone with useful hints on this development to pass such information to the police or nearest government offices,” the statement added.