Ekiti to Benefit from $500m World Bank Project

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi yesterday announced that

The World Bank would soon embark on some legacy projects across the state.

Fayemi said the world body has assured the state of its intention to embark on five projects in various parts of the state, which would gulp not less than $500 million.

The governor made this known in Ado-Ekiti while presenting cheques worth N180 million to 19 benefitting communities for self-help projects.

He said his administration is poised to improve technical education by ensuring that all the technical colleges in the state are made a model in its drive to improve skills development and education of the citizens.

“I am also pleased to inform you that no fewer than five World Bank projects would be starting in the state across many of the local government areas within the next few months and all of these would cost about $500 million. We have the ideals projects on Technical

Education, that will be in our three major Technical Colleges which would take after what we have done in the Technical College in Ado-Ekiti so that our people can see that Technical Education is not inferior education and it is not education for dropouts. It is education for skills development and education that can make a difference in the lives of people, particularly in terms of jobs and employment,” Fayemi said.

He assured that his administration would continue to bring remarkable improvement to the living condition of the people through value restoration, adding that the grassroots would continue to benefit from this agenda.

Fayemi said he would continue to collaborate with development partners to ensure that the people at the grassroots are not left out in the scheme of things.

“Today’s ceremony is one of the multiplier effects of the Ekiti State value restoration agenda of this administration, and we are poised to make similar meaningful impact in every stratum of our society. As a government that wants both urban and rural developments, we paid our own counterpart fund to activate this World Bank projects geared towards improving the living condition of people at the grassroots. We are proud to toe this line and we are determined to sustain this developmental drive.

“When you entrusted the management of Ekiti State’s commonwealth in our care, we promised and assured you all that your welfare and well-being will be of paramount interest to us. We are here today to strengthen the bond and deliver one of our promises,” he said.

While congratulating the benefitting communities, the governor

enlightened them on the need to ensure judicious use of the money by

following the World Bank standard. He advised all stakeholders in the

projects to carefully monitor the projects and ensure their

completion.

Fayemi also explained that, “the projects are meant to better the

lives of our people through the selection of projects of your choice

in your various communities most especially in the rural areas. I

hereby urge our Traditional and Community Leaders as well as other

Stakeholders in the benefiting communities to carefully monitor the

utilization of the funds and the projects in their respective domains.

“I admonish you to make sure you use the money for the completion of

the projects for the benefit of your people and follow the laid down

rules and regulations of the World Bank so that other communities can

benefit. The government will not hesitate to sanction any individual,

group or community found wanting in the implementation of the selected

and approved projects.”

He however commended EKCSDA for its efforts towards actualizing the

desired goals of rural development and advised them to work

assiduously to ensure the best for the State.