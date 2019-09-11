Court Stops Ooni, LGA from Installing Osun Monarch

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

A High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State yesterday evening gave an interim injunction restraining Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi and Ife North Local Government area of the state from installing Prince Meshack Oyewole as the Olulamokun of Yakooyo.

Justice J. O. Ogunleye of Osun State High Court, who gave the restraining order on the exparte motion for an order interim injunction restraining the 2nd and 6th defendants, also stopped respondents, their servants, agents, and or privies from installing the first defendant.

However, counsel to the applicant who moved the application for the interim injunction restraining Ooni and the local government from installing first defendant as the Olulamokun of Yakooyo informed the court that the 2nd and 6th defendants were planning to install Oyewole on Thursday this week.

The counsel contended that the three kingmakers in the town were not carried along in the process of appointing the monarch.

He remarked that after due process the town picked the plaintiff in 2018 and accordingly sent his name to Ooni as well as Osun State Ministry of Chieftaincy Affairs.

The counsel added that suddenly the name changed and some people went behind to present Oyewole to the state government as the new monarch.

In his ruling, Justice Ogunleye said: “I hereby make an order of interim injunction against the 2nd and 6th defendants/respondents as prayed.”