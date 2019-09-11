Be Accountable, Prudent, Honest in Discharge of your Duties, Bauchi Gov Tells New Commissioners

By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has tasked members of the newly constituted State Executive Council on accountability, prudence and honesty in the discharge of their official duties.

He also cautioned the cabinet members against engaging in corrupt practices that may result in denting the image of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led administration.

The governor, who gave the caution at the inaugural meeting of the council held at the Council Chamber, Government House, Bauchi Wednesday, said that the measures became necessary because of his administration’s desire to use the little resources at its disposal to fulfil his campaign promises of restoring the lost glory of the state.

The state government reminded the commissioners that they were appointed based on their track record in their different fields of endeavours and called on them to improve the ministry they represent.

Governor Mohammed, who pointed out that the state is blessed with natural resources, vast agricultural land, however blamed the previous administration for failing to address critical sectors of the economy.

He said his administration inherited a collapsed system, a decay in education and non-functional healthcare system, among others.

Against this backdrop, the governor said the commissioners will sign key performance indicators as a guide in line with the policies of the present administration,

He called on them to put in their best above personal interest, devoid of corrupt practices for the development of the state.

Muhammed, who said the challenges that lie ahead are enormous, charged them to use their individual capacities and collective patriotic commitment to deliver a better state.

While cautioning them on the rule of law, tolerance and dedication, the governor told them to see the opportunity to service as an honour to deliver on the mandate given to them.

The governor then used the medium to assure the people of the state that his administration would work with relevant stakeholders regardless of their political differences in order to perform better than his predecessor.