Oshiomhole Decries Unending Rift in Rivers APC

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday expressed regret over the party’s rift in Rivers State which led to the rejection of its candidates in the 2019 general election.

Speaking at the inauguration of the APC caretaker committee for Rivers State, Oshiomhole said the Supreme Court’s judgment left the party in the state with no formal party structure. The five-member committee is headed by Isaac Ogbobula. Other members are Mr. Friday Owhor, Mrs Beatrice Amobi, Prince Abolo Stephen and Mr. Baridon Badom (secretary).

According to Oshiomhole, “for almost over a year, the Supreme Court resolved the leadership of the APC and nullified all the ward congresses and local government congresses and the state congresses.“This has left us with a complete void in Rivers State to the extent that we do not have formal party structures, even though we know how overwhelming the APC support base is in Rivers State. But that is not a substitute for formal structure.

“As a consequence of the Supreme Court ruling, the NWC has decided that it is time we started the process of rebuilding the party in Rivers State.

“We necessarily need a state-based organ to be able to assist those who will carry out the conduct of the ward, local government and the state congresses, which will last a period of about two weeks.”