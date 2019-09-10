NYSC Uncovers Eight Corps Members with Fake Certificates in Kano

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Kano State has barred eight intending national youth corps members from enlisting in the NYSC scheme over allegation of fake certificates, claiming that they could neither express themselves nor defend their certificates.

This was disclosed by Kano State NYSC Coordinator, Ladan Baba, who urged the federal government to, as a matter of urgency, find ways of addressing rampant cases of fake certificates.

He said the trend is highly inimical to development of the country’s educational system.

Speaking yesterday at NYSC permanent site in Kusalla of Karaye Local Government of the state at the closing ceremony for the 2019 Batch “B” stream 11, disclosed 1592 out of 1,700 prospective corps members deployed to Kano State were registered.

“More worrisome is the fact that some of them do not undergo any academic pursuits, but obtained certificates through illegal means with allegations that some did so in Kano and environs.

“This, undoubtedly, require urgent action by the government and the good people of Kano in collaboration with the dogged security agencies in the state to checkmate this ugly trend that will affect us negatively,” Baba said.

He also called on corps members to be focused on ways they could contribute positively to nation building and do away with the desperation to acquire fake certificates as there is no shortcut to education.

In his address also, the Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who was represented at the occasion by the State’s Deputy Governor, Dr. Yusuf Gawuna, said the government would continue to ensure adequate security in the state and live up to its statutory responsibilities to the NYSC scheme.

Ganduje directed all government ministries, departments and agencies, local government areas and even private organisations not to reject corps members posted to them for their one year service.

He also urged corps members to identify viable projects that are felt needs of their host communities and mobilized the community to realize the lofty ideals of the program for their benefits.