Buhari Loses Personal Staff of 30 Years

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has lost “a loyal and honest staff,” Buhari Nalado Sandamu, who served him and his family for more than 30 years.

Sandamu, popularly known as “commander,” died at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano on Monday.

A statement by presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, quoted the president as saying, “I have lost a good and honest caretaker.’’

Shehu said the president offered prayers for the repose of his late house keeper.

He further quoted Buhari as saying, “I have lost a prudent and a wonderful custodian who did so well taking care of my country home in Daura. May Allah bless his soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen.”

The statement added that the president sent a delegation to the family of the bereaved in Sandamu Local Government Area, Katsina, comprising Senior Special Assistant, Domestic and Household Matters, Sarki Abba, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, and State Chief of Protocol, Amb. Lawal Kazaure.

He also said the president’s housekeeper, Saleh Yuguda, was among the delegation that visited the family of the bereaved.