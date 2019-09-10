Aero to Commence Operations to Benin Airport

Aero Contractors is set to commence flight operations on the Benin airport.

According to a statement from the Edo state government, the airline was finalising consultations on the plan, which would see it commence business at the Benin Airport from the middle of September.

It noted that the Benin route has become a juicy route for airlines as more investors take position in the emerging business-friendly Edo economy, following huge reforms across several sectors of the state.

It quoted an an aviation expert in Benin Mr Leonard Adagbon, to have said: “The number of passengers flying in and out of Benin is growing at a rate we never anticipated.

“The growing passenger traffic is also impacting on our hotels. More business people come to the state every week now for one thing or the other.

“You will be shocked to know that all the aircraft come into this town fully booked, so I understand why Aero Contractors wants to get their share of the cake.”

Adagbon, further said the recent night-landing facilities installed at the Benin Airport by the federal and Edo State governments, was yet another impetus for airlines.

“Under the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration, Edo State is a huge construction site. Contractors, regulators and suppliers working on roads, electricity projects, remodelling of schools, stadium and others that are prospecting for businesses come into the state every now and then,” he said.

He added: “The Obaseki-led government, as you know, is undertaking many big-ticket investments such as the Benin River Port, the Benin Industrial and Enterprise Park projects, the Ossiomo power project amongst others.

“These projects have several partners and stakeholders who fly into the state from time to time.”

Aero Contractors’ plan to commence business in Benin Airport will increase the number of airlines on the route and increase flight options for travellers.