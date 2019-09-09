FG: 640 Nigerians Registered to Come Back Home from South Africa

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

In the wake of the recent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other nationals in South Africa, the federal government has revealed that 640 Nigerians have registered to come back home from the rainbow nation.

The federal government had deferred the date for the evacuation of Nigerians living in South Africa, following the need to get travel certificates for many of them that do not have legal papers and others that have expired passports.

The federal government, with the support of Air Peace, had scheduled to begin the evacuation of Nigerians from South Africa following the ongoing xenophobic attacks on foreigners in the country.

However, the Chairman, CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, in a short statement of Monday revealed that 640 Nigerians have registered to come back to Nigeria so far, adding that Air Peace in two operations would transport them home.

She said: “640 Nigerians have registered to come back home from S.A and Air Peace in two operations will transport them home.”

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr Ferdinand Nwonye, told THISDAY that the evacuation of Nigerians from South Africa would begin this week, adding that the day for the evacuation would be announced.

A reliable source in the ministry told THISDAY that the evacuation of Nigerians may start on Wednesday September 11, 2019.

The source added: “Evacuation might be on Wednesday, we are working on it.”