NiDCOM Hails Nigerians’ Historic Triumph at 2026 Grammy Awards

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has congratulated three Nigerians of global acclaim — Shaboozey, Tyler, the Creator, and Cynthia Erivo — on their landmark victories at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Dabiri-Erewa described the Grammy wins as a moment of immense pride for Nigeria, noting the achievements underscore the far-reaching impact of Nigerian talent and heritage on the world’s biggest cultural stages.

She said the success of Shaboozey, born Collins Obinna Chibueze; Tyler, the Creator, born Tyler Gregory Okonma; and award-winning actress and singer Cynthia Erivo, born Cynthia Chinasaokwu Onyedinmanazu Amarachukwu Owezuke Echimino Erivo, reflects the creativity, resilience and excellence deeply rooted in Nigerian identity.

According to Dabiri-Erewa, their recognition at one of the world’s most prestigious music awards goes beyond individual accomplishment, representing a collective celebration of Nigerians and people of Nigerian descent across the global diaspora.

She also acknowledged the continued global influence of Nigeria-based artistes such as Davido, Burna Boy, Ayra Starr and Wizkid, whose works have helped elevate Nigerian music and culture on the international stage.

The NiDCOM boss stressed that despite being based abroad, the Grammy-winning artistes remain unmistakably Nigerian in heritage, family history and cultural identity, adding that their success continues to amplify Nigeria’s rich cultural footprint worldwide.

Dabiri-Erewa urged Nigerians at home and in the diaspora, as well as the media and cultural institutions, to embrace a more inclusive definition of national pride — one that recognises Nigerian excellence wherever it emerges.

She noted that celebrating the achievements of Nigerians in the diaspora strengthens national unity, enhances Nigeria’s global image and serves as inspiration to younger generations aspiring to make their mark internationally.

The 2026 Grammy Awards saw several milestones for artistes of Nigerian heritage, further reinforcing Nigeria’s growing influence in global music and entertainment.