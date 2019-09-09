Abundant Life Hosts Kumuyi

A new dawn has started in the body of Christ with an interdenominational state-wide outreach in Lagos State led by the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Bible Church, Pastor W.F Kumuyi, who will be hosted by the Abundant Life Gospel Church, Agege in a programme tagged, night of glory. It is being organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN) new outreach platform, the Ministers’ Development and Networking Support (MDN), a brain-child of Pastor Kumuyi which takes place on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the church’s auditorium.

Ministering at the Night of Glory event at the 25,000 – seat auditorium of the Abundant Life Church is Kumuyi. Also in attendance are, CAN Chairman, Lagos State, Prof. Alex Bamgbola, and Secretary, CAN, Lagos State, Dr. Isreal Akinadewo.

Others are Rev Jacob Ayo Alabi (Jp), CAN co-ordinator, Orile, Agege, Lagos, Rev Rufus Oyebanji, CAN, Agege; and the host, Rev. Dr. Janet T. Onaolapo, the General Overseer, of the Abundant Life Gospel Church.

According to Onaolapo, the programme is billed to start at 6pm prompt.

Provision has been made for attendees to view the programme at satellite locations at Destiny Revival Church, Dopemu, the Grace of God Evangelical Church, Agege, and First Baptist Church, Orile Agege