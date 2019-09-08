T.B Joshua Free to Join CAN, Says Scribe

Kayode Fasua

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said that nothing forbids the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) founded by Prophet T.B Joshua from joining the association, if it so wishes.

The Secretary to Lagos State CAN, Mr. Israel Akinnadewo disclosed this in an interview with THISDAY yesterday, saying it was a wrong notion for anyone to assume that since the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) had shut out the cleric and his church, he could not as well be a member of CAN.

Clearing the air on the controversy, Akinnadewo said: “Prophet T.B Joshua is not under obligation to join the PFN and so, nobody can say that because he is not in the PFN, he is not a member of CAN.

“To put the record straight, CAN does not deal with individual churches but with its five blocks, of which PFN is only half of a block.

“The CAN is made up of five blocks which are: Christian Council of Nigeria, the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, the Pentecostal Fellowship/Christian Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, the Organisation of African Instituted Churches, and the Evangelical Fellowship of West Africa.

”It is not mandatory for T.B Joshua’s church to join PFN to become a member of the CAN. In fact, the Synagogue Church of All Nations has any opportunity to join any other block of the CAN.

“It is possible that Pastor T.B Joshua is not interested in joining the CAN, but if he so wishes, he is free.”

Akinnadewo said there was no basis whatsoever to insist that the SCOAN must join PFN to be counted as a CAN member.

The Lagos CAN scribe, who is also the Prelate, Prophet and Supreme Head of Motalaitu Church, Cherubim and Seraphim Worldwide, however called for unity in the body of Christ, stressing that the major goal of the Church is to spread the gospel of Christ and bring salvation to mankind.

Reacting to reported cases of some church leaders accused of sexual immorality and other forms of misdemeanor, Akinnadewo said as far as Lagos State was concerned, none had been brought to the attention of CAN.

“We only read about them on the social media platforms but none has been brought to my table as the secretary of CAN. As a result, since no such thing has ever been reported to the CAN, we cannot comment on it,” he said.