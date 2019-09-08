Schneider Electric Partners AFD, NAPTIN to Train Nigerian Electricians

Nigeria’s energy management giant, Schneider Electric, in partnership with Agence Francaise de Development (AFD) and the National Power Training Institute (NAPTIN) yesterday unveiled the second phase of its up-skill training programme for Nigerian electricians across the country.

The programme, according to the firm, is to make the electricians employable and ensure compliance with safety rules and regulations in homes and companies.

Already, Schneider Electric has trained 1,000 beneficiaries in the last five years and it is giving opportunity to those who do not have background in electrical engineering to also enroll for the programme.

The Managing Director, Schneider Electric, Anglophone, West Africa, Mr Christopher Begat said the programme was another milestone in the nation’s energy industry.

“We plan to extend it to Abuja and Port Harcourt, and train over 300 electricians per year.

“We are set to give a significant boost to a sector with limited local human and institutional capacities.

“The training is open to all prospective electricians, beginners and installers, to either learn the profession or consolidate on previous knowledge in key electrical installation subjects,” he said.

Also speaking, Training Project Coordinator, Schneider Electric, Mr Isaac Adeleke said participants could either register for the full course or select specific modules of interest. He also announced a follow-up programme for the trainees to assist them to get jobs on completion of their training.

“Yes, we do a follow-up. In fact, one of the graduands of our pragramme recently got a job. The training is 70 per cent practical and 30 per cent theory, not just for classroom knowledge.

“They (trainees) will be exposed to the right way to do things. The plan is to have implementation in three citIes Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt; with Lagos being the pilot city and from there we move to other cities,’’ he said.

About 44 people were trained at NAPTIN Ijora Training Centre, Lagos in the first session of the training which started in May and ended in August 2019.

The training covers solar power, cable routing, wire installation, energy management systems, metering system and much more.

The Marketing Communication Manager, Schneider Electric, Viviane Mike-Eze, told journalists in Lagos that the initiative was hinged on the desire to empower Nigerian youths and electricians with professionalism and practicable skillset.

She said the training would help to ensure safety in homes and check fires in companies and homes.

“Incidences of fire outbreaks from faulty electrical installations in Nigeria need to be curbed. It is also our responsibility as an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) to make sure that we give them the best in competency.

“So, whenever they install electrical fittings, they do it the right way. Another benefit is employability. We do not only train people in technical skills, we also train them to become employable and better entrepreneurs that will create jobs.”