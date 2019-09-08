Dubai Tourism CEO to Lead Emaar, Jumeriah, Ritz Carlton to LagosTravel Expo

By Demola Ojo

Dubai, one of the most attractive destinations for Nigerians, will be well-represented at the 15th Akwaaba African Travel Market scheduled to hold from September 22nd -24th at the Eko Hotels and Suites Victoria Island, Lagos Nigeria. It is believed that over 300,000 Nigerians pass through Dubai every year.

This year with more partners and delegates, Dubai will be launching a dedicated breakfast meeting with the entire travel trade community tagged “A Glimpse of Dubai.”

Already, about 22 companies and a high-powered delegation from Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing will engage participants on Destination Dubai.

Some of the organisations expected to exhibit and interface with visitors include; Emaar Hospitality Group, The Ritz Carlton Dubai, Palazzo Versace Hotel, Red Apple Middle East Tourism, Royal Arabian Destination Management, W Hotel Palm Jumeirah, Wings Tours Gulf, Copthorne Hotel, Expo 2020, the Jumeirah Group and a host of others.

The DTCM delegation includes CEO Issam Kazim; Director International Operations (Africa), Stella Obinwa; Senior Manager Integrated Experience Management, Shae Brotherton -; Senior Associate, International Operations, Tareq Binbrek; Senior Manager Campaigns, Salim Ali Mohamed Dahman, and Senior Manager, International Communications, PR and Communications, Janelle Lewis.