Xenophobia: HURIWA Lauds Air Peace for Free Air lift of Nigerians

A Human Rights Orgsanisation, Human Right Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has commended as magnanimous and phenomenal, the offer by a leading Nigerian commercial air liner – Air Peace to freely air lift Nigerians from South Africa to escape the violent xenophic attacks.

HURIWA called on Nigerians to be their brother’s keeper by supporting the gesture by Air Peace through setting up a N10 billion Economic Recovery Fund to be managed by credible Nigerians to assist those who have lost their means of livelihood in the South African attacks.

The rights body in a statement by its officials, Emmanuel Onwubiko and Miss. Zainab Yusuf described the gesture as the true manifestation of the Nigerian core value of humanitarianism and mercy in times of need.

The Rights group said the donation of free air tickets and planes to fly in Nigerians by Air Peace is also a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari.

HURIWA also described the free air lift of Nigerians from South Africa by Air Peace as the most practical steps of advancing the Right to life of the Nigerian citizens enshrined in section 33(1) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria of 1999 (as amended).

The Rights group in the same vein, asked President Buhari to confer a national honour on Air Peace on behalf of all Nigerians to encourage the company to continue to implement pro-poor corporate social responsibility and to motivate other Nigerian and multinational firms doing legitimate businesses in the country to place the highest value to the respect of the fundamental human rights of Nigerians.

HURIWA said generations yet unborn would remember the good gesture of Air Peace with nostalgia and would similarly remember that the Country was under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari when a commercial air liner called Air Peace came forward to offer free air lift of Nigerians who are subjected to bloody violence by their hosts in South African townships.

“The entire organised civil rights community received the news that Air Peace has volunteered to send planes to freely air lift Nigerians to escape the bloody attacks in South Africa. This show of solidarity with president Buhari and the Nigerian people by the Air Peace commercial company is a demonstration of the rare quality of hospitality and excellent corporate social responsibility,” they noted.

HURIWA recalled that the Nigerian government had advised its citizens to “inform their relatives in South Africa to take advantage” of a free return trip to Nigeria.

This gesture of Air Peace HURIWA stated was announced by Ferdinand Nwonye, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement on Thursday.