Reegan Canadian Intn’l School Heralds Educational Excellence 

Reegan Canadian International School, a world class day and boarding school has pledged its resolve to provide an all-embracing education that is 21st century standard.

The school, which is located at Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, also restated its commitment to providing quality education for its pupils and students.

Its Executive Director, Mrs. Rita Adigwe, said: “The quest to come up with a school that meets international standard and an overreaching objective to produce students that can compete favourably in a global market brought about the creation of Reegan Canadian International School.”

“We recognise the diverse educational needs of our pupils.

Through appropriate provision, we respect and acknowledge that children education is beyond the classroom and we recognise strong academic performance is not enough”, she added.

According to her, the school fees per child are affordable when compared with its peers across Lagos and other major cities. She noted that the school plans to have a university in the long run and currently provides scholarships to students with excellent academic performance.

The executive director added that the school was in partnership agreements with a number of schools abroad.

The school, which is the first of such schools in the South western part of Nigeria, operates a hybrid curriculum.

“We implement a hybrid curriculum which is derived from the International Primary Curriculum (IPC) – the Canadian curriculum, British curriculum and the Nigerian curriculum,” she stressed.