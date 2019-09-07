PDP to Contest Niger LG Polls

The Peoples Democratic Party PDP has resolved to take part in the local government election slated for November this year even as the state police command has warned against the perpetration of violence in the run up to the election. The party resolved at its working committee that participating in the election would be the best thing to do in order to show the world that it won the last general election in the state.

The Zonal vice chairman of the party for Niger North senatorial zone, Alhaji Yahaya Ability told THISDAY that every arrangement had been completed for the candidates of the party to take part in the election. Ability said after series of meetings with aspirants the PDP would be fielding consensus candidates for the chairmanship position in 23 out of the 25 local governments. According to him, ” it is only in Chanchaga and Agwara local governments that primary elections will be conducted”.