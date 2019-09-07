Ohanaeze Ndigbo: Xenophobic Attack on Nigerians is Criminal 

Chuks Okocha in Abuja



The President General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr. John Nnia Nwodo, has described the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other foreign nationals in South Africa as a criminal and cowardly act, calling on federal government to announce a retaliatory measure immediately.

In a statement yesterday made available to THISDAY, Nwodo said, “The xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other Africans in the Republic of South Africa has been persistent, provocative and criminal. It smacks of absolute ingratitude on the part of a country Nigeria sacrificed so much for.

“It promotes divisive local conversations that give our government an opportunity to dramatise our unity of purpose.”

The President General of the Pan Igbo cultural group asked the federal government to announce retaliatory measures that would symbolise a message that enough was enough.

Dr. Nwodo said, “The federal government must be courageous enough to announce retaliatory measures that will make it clear that enough is enough.

“Such measures must address specific South African assets in Nigeria especially in the communication, oil, banking and aviation sectors. Not to do so will portray us as weak, encourage a reoccurrence of these dastardly attacks in the future and leave us a deeply angry and divided nation”

He said that the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide was anxious to see the federal government do the right thing this time around.