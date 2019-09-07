Name Nigeria Law School after Gani, Activist Tells Buhari

A human rights activist and leader of a coalition group, the Coalition of Civil and Human Rights Organisations (COCHRO), Comrade Adeniyi Alimi Sulaiman has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to use his current position as nation’s leader to name the Nigeria Law School after the late legal luminary and social crusader, Chief Ganiyu Oyesola Fawehinmi.

Suliaman said the Legal luminary had contributed immensely to the development of legal profession in Africa, particularly, Nigeria.

He also called for the unconditional release of political and revolutionary detainees across the country, including; Publisher of an online medium, Sahara Reporters, Comrade Omoyele Sowore, a journalist, Agba Jaligo and host of others.

Comrade Sulaiman who made these demands after the 10 years memorial prayer organised for late legal icon, Gani Fawehinmi where prayers were offered for the repose of his soul.

The prayer also featured the protest demanding for unconditional release of Sowore who was a Presidential Candidate of African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2019 general elections and other political and revolutionary detainees in the country.

The leader of the group reiterated that the prayer was organised in honour of late Gani in appreciation of his great contribution to the political life of the country and lives of many Nigerians at home and abroad. He described Gani as a detribalisd Nigerian that deserved naming of the federal institution after him like Nigeria Law School.

His words: “Gani’s contribution towards the restoring of democracy back to Nigeria after many years of military incursion into our governance cannot be over-emphasised and widening of our political space through constitutional means.”

Speaking further on Sowore, the rights activist disclosed that they put their 2 million man march rally on hold in solidarising with the Nigerians living in South Africa on their present predicament, maintaining that all the allegations levelled against Sowore were figments of the security agents to mislead the Buhari’s administration, adding that all the said allegations were baseless and lacked modicum of truth.

He stressed that Sowore was right to call for revolution against the present administration of Buhari because all the tenets of democracy such as accountability, transparency, free and fair election, political equality and respect for citizens’ rights had eluded the country under Buhari.

According to him, “The purpose of law in any sane society, is to bring good governance to the masses and a government like that of present Buhari’s administration which is not ready to cater for welfare and security of the Nigerians, is a failed government and needs to be booted out.

“The purported interlocutory injunction to detain Sowore for 45 days is illegal, barbaric, draconian, tyranny and as a democracy fighter, we would not fold our arm and allow Buhari to draw the country back to the dark days of military era. We have concluded arrangement to collaborate with other groups to launch a crucial sphere of struggle against tyrannical government of Buhari and 2012 Occupy Nigeria would be a child play.”

Sulaiman, therefore, warned the nation’s judiciary against subjecting itself to the whims and caprices of President Buhari on the issue of national importance like Sowore and Revolution Now movement.