Council of Physically Challenged

The Edo State Chapter of the National Council for Physically Challenged has applauded Governor Godwin Obaseki government for his affection for persons living with disabilities in the state. The Coordinator of the Council, Mr. Gerry-Boi Omokhodion, made the submission during a solidarity visit in Benin City, the state capital to show support for the Obaseki-led administration. He explained that the National Council for the Physically Challenged was an affiliate of the International Disability Alliance and had presence in 774 Local Government Areas, 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Omokhodion said that since the emergence of Governor Obaseki, the employment of persons with disabilities has continued to grow in geometrical progression when compared to previous administrations in the state. He maintained that the governor has been able to reposition the state in different facets despite limited resources.

“We pass a vote of implicit and explicit confidence on His Excellency, Governor Obaseki for his affection for persons with disabilities. About 20 persons with disabilities were given employment during the last civil service recruitment in the state.” “Presently, about 25 persons with disabilities have been shortlisted for employment into the State Sports Commission,” he added. On the ongoing renovation of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Omokhodion noted that on completion, the stadium would motivate persons with disabilities who engage in sporting activities.