Abiodun Inaugurates 100 Patrol Vans, 200 Bikes to Mark 100 Days in Office

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, yesterday inaugurated 100 patrol vans and 200 motorcycles to strengthen internal security in the state.

The governor who applauded the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, for his swiftness at ensuring that normalcy was restored to the state when kidnappers struck between 23rd and 24th of July and the 1st of August, said that the state would henceforth continue to have zero tolerance for criminality, cultism, kidnappings and other unwholesome attitudes in the state.

Prince Abiodun made this known at the presentation of 100 vehicles and 200 motorbikes at the arcade ground of the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, adding that the helicopter that was released for surveillance at the instance of the President helped the state in curbing the issue.

The governor affirmed that no part of the state would be a safe haven for criminals and criminality in whatever form, adding that with the reconstituted security trust fund which had been moribund, his administration amended the law setting it up, with a view that the reconstituted security trust fund won’t have governance issues, as it had in the past.

“ We reconstituted our security trust fund which had been moribund, we amended the law setting it up so that we can have in the fund people who can make it successful and also ensure that it has the right governance, so that it can be autonomous and independent,” he said.

In his response, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu noted that he came to sensitise and encourage men of the force in the state to continue to add more value to issues of security, adding that the federal government was doing a lot in terms of equipping the Nigerian Police.

He said that the federal government having noticed that the force was lagging behind in terms of weapons and other equipment, had embarked on the purchase of equipment, which he said would help the men discharge their duties properly.

Adamu also added that the Nigeria Police would be introducing community Policing across the country, adding that, when the time for recruitment comes, he would come and ask the state government for assistance in the area of recruiting best hands.

He also disclosed that the Nigeria Police would be leaving behind a special task force to be headed by Fimihan Adeoye, a former commissioner of police in Osun State to help the state in bringing an end to criminal activities.