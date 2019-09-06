SmartMark Set to Promote Wellness Through ‘FastFoward’ Initiative

Ayodeji Ake

SmartMark, a Nigerian leading wellness company has recently launched its FastForward sports wears store initiative to promote healthy lifestyle.

Addressing newsmen during the official launching recently in Lagos, SmartMark’s Managing Director, Mr. John Onyeguzoro noted that apart from bringing quality sports market closer to the people, the outlets has been bent on promoting fitness and wellness through sponsoring various sport activities.

He said: “FastForward, which is the sole distributor of Nike Sportswear in Nigeria for the past 23 years has now collaborated with a number of major sports brands including Adidas, Converse, Reebok, New Balance and many more, in delivering authentic Sporting Apparel, Footwear & Accessories for the Nigerian market.

“As part of our commitment to wellness and sports development and corporate Social responsibility, we have partnered and sponsored ‘We Run Lagos’ Marathon with over 2,000 participants in collaboration with Run Club’s Marathon and Half Marathon during the course of the year.

“Our stores across Nigeria serve you more than sale. We also provide you with up-to-date, high tech and fashionable sport apparels, footwears and accessories for your day-to-day comfort and fitness.

“In addition, we give the best services such as hands-on, in-store training on the use of our products and the right size fit and best choice for each of our customers.

“FastForward is excited and proud to launch this unique Sport’s Store in collaboration with the Best sport brands in the world as part of our ongoing mission to take over the sports brand a market in West Africa.

“We are known for our value in delivering the latest quality Performance and Lifestyle Sportswear for men and women and we are currently in seven states with the aggressive vision to open more stores across the country.”