Soulcomms Wins Alive & Thrive PR Account

Alive & Thrive, a global nutrition intervention initiative focused on prevention of illness, ensuring healthy growth of children and well-being mothers has announced the selection of Soulcommunications PR Limited as its’s new public relations agency.

This selection, according to a statement, followed the conclusion of a competitive pitch process with the participation of several PR agencies from which Soulcomms emerged.

By this, Soulcomms has been charged with the responsibility of managing the media and publicity for Alive And Thrive’s Breastfeeding Campaign across several publicity platforms.

“This win is no mean feat considering the agency’s sustained reputation as a leading strategic communications and engagement consultancy.

“It also reflects an integrity driven process with consideration for deft strategic and creative thinking in execution which has earned the agency recognitions,” the statement added.

Confirming the appointment, the Chief Operating Officer of Mojisola Saka, expressed pleasure at the development and reiterated the company’s commitment to delivering top notch and quality communication solutions to bear.

Soulcommunication PR is a multi-specialist company with expert resources delivering key solutions across Perception & Reputation Management, Brand Engagements and Marketing