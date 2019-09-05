NNPC Denies Aviation Fuel Scarcity, Confirms 80m Litres of Product Availability

By Chineme Okafor in Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Thursday urged airlines operating in Nigeria’s aviation industry to stay calm and disregard reports that aviation fuel, otherwise known as Jet-A1, is scarce in the country, saying it has up to 80 million litres of the product to distribute over the next one month.

The corporation said it has a good stock of the product which would be sufficient to meet the needs of the airline operators and other consumers of the product for about 37 days.

A statement from NNPC’s Group General Manager, Public Affairs, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, stated that the assurance became necessary to douse rumours in certain quarters that there was shortage of Jet-A1 in the country.

Contrary to insinuations of shortage, the national oil company said there is a stock of over 80 million litres of aviation fuel in its storage, enough to last for over 37 days at the current daily consumption.

According to the corporation, this would last even if more cargoes of the product are not imported within the period.

“NNPC, therefore, enjoined airline operators and other consumers of the product to discountenance the rumours and go about their businesses without fear or distraction,” the statement said.

It urged marketers and other players in the market to desist from any action that could impede the supply and distribution of the product, adding that the corporation would do everything within its powers to sustain the seamless supply of petroleum products nationwide.

The NNPC equally called on Nigerians to remain vigilant and report anyone found to be engaging in product hoarding or diversion to the industry regulator, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), or to any law enforcement agency around them.