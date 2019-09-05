Financial Predicament Cause of Maternal Mortality, Bauchi Health Agency Laments

Segun Awofadeji Bauchi

The Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (BSPHCDA) has expressed worry that financial predicament is one of the leading causes of maternal mortality in the country as many pregnant women do not go to hospitals due to lack of money to access health services.

The Executive Secretary of the Agency, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, represented by a director in the agency, Bello Mustapha spoke recently during a launch and campaign programme on the need for pregnant women to be visiting health facilities for ante-natal and delivery.

Tagged ‘ Albishirinku’ it was organised by ‘Break-through Action- Nigeria Project’ with support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and launched by the first lady of the state, Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed.

He said of the 6.8 million population of the state, about 340, 000 persons are pregnant women, revealing that only 90, 000 among them go to health facilities for ante-natal.

He called for intensive sensitisation which will enable women to be visiting hospitals during pregnancy and delivery, as part of measures to mitigate mother and child mortality rate.

Also speaking, the State Coordinator, Break-through Action-Nigeria Project, Usman Inuwa explained that the programme will be conducted in Bauchi, Sokoto and Kebbi states.

According to him, the campaign focusses on 17 health areas including enlightenment on the safety of pregnant mothers, their children, nutrition and advocacy for ante-natal, vaccination, among others.

He added that the campaign would include house to house sensitisation to women, and husbands at public gatherings, media jingles and drama on the need for women to be visiting health facilities from pregnancy to labour.

In her remarks, the first lady of Bauchi State, Mohammed lauded the organisation for the campaign, adding that traditional and religious leaders should join the campaign so that the message would be accepted by the people. The first lady also promised that her office would support the programme.