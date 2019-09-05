Ethiopian Airline Emerges Official Carrier for LGC 2019 Summit

Sunday Okobi

The Ethiopian Airline has signed an agreement with the Leadership and Governance Canada Inc. (LGC), hence emerging the official airline carrier for the coming Canada-Nigeria Business and Investment Summit (CNISC) holding in Toronto from October 9 to 12, 2019.

In a statement made available to journalists, LGC’s President, Mr. Sam Adewale, stated that the summit was expected to attract over 500 delegates and over 200 investors.

The global event was being organised by Leadership and Governance Canada Inc. and MineAfrica in collaboration with Nigeria High Commission, Ottawa.

This first annual event holding at Radisson Harbourfront Hotel in downtown Toronto would focus on these sectors: agriculture, infrastructure, healthcare, power and alternative energy, solid mining and ICT/education.

”Since Ethiopian airline is one of the biggest International carriers in Nigeria, it is a welcome development and a square peg in a square hole for Ethiopian Airline to be the major carrier of this year’s event. The summit planned as a three-day, world-class business and investment networking and information sharing events CNISC 2019 will focus on the reality of investing in Nigeria, the blue economy with presentations and panel discussions on the misconceptions, the challenges and most importantly, the opportunities of investing in Nigeria today,” the statement added.

”We therefore at Leadership and Governance Canada Inc. and MineAfrica are delighted to associate with Ethiopian Airline and very proud to have them as this year’s major carrier of our delegates from Nigeria, Senegal, Ghana and other African countries to Canada,” it said.