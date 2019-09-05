47-Year-Old Yinka Needs N5M to Treat Deadly Cancer

Ayodeji Ake

47 years old Yinka Popoola who lives in Ayobo, Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State, needs five million naira for treatment of facial tumor in India to stay alive.

As stated in a communiqué sent to THISDAY signed by the founder of Solomon for Jesus Foundation, guardian, Mr. Solomon Monday, Yinka Popoola was a successful business woman who got struck with the facial tumour cancer eight years ago and can’t eat anything except liquid food.

She has been abandoned by her husband and five children, and taken care of by Solomon for Jesus foundation, a Nongovernmental organisation own by a Nigerian Gospel Singer Solomon for Jesus.

The Founder of Solomon for Jesus foundation, said that they have sent Mrs. Yinka Popoola case to one of their partner hospitals, called Fortis Memorial Research Institute Hospital in India, which can carry corrective surgery. The Solomon for Jesus foundation has arranged her travelling documents

The founder added that they are soliciting the entire public to assist the victim so that they can fly her to India. The five million Naira is for her surgical operation bill and her traveling documents are ready.

Popoola can be supported through: Account name; Yinka Popoola, Account number; 0102312594, Diamond Bank Plc.