Presidency Postpones FEC Meeting

The Presidency has disclosed that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting will not take place today.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garuba Shehu, announced this in a statement issued yesterday.

“This is due to the fact that all the memos earlier submitted to the Council for consideration have been returned to the various ministries.

“This action will allow ministers who were recently sworn in have their inputs in the memos sent by their predecessors in office,” he said.

The presidential aide explained that the postponement was also aimed at enabling the ministers still taking briefs from bureaucrats in their ministries and familiarising themselves with their workspace to have more time to contribute to discussions at the meeting.

According to him, the President’s cabinet members will also utilise the period of the break to work towards the

early preparation and submission of the 2020 budget estimates.