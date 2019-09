The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and the All Progressives Congress of master minding the violent disruption of the party’s governorship primary in Lokoja Tuesday.

This was disclosed by the National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, at a press conference where he warned that resort to violence will not save APC from defeat at the November 16 gubernatorial election.

Details later…

Chuks Okocha in Abuja