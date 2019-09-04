Obaseki’s reforms: Edo rallies PHC Coordinators to deepen impact of FG’s N-Health scheme

The Edo State Primary Health Care Development Agency (EDSPHCDA) has tasked state coordinators of Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in the state to engage beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Health scheme in ensuring quality health care to Edo people.

Speaking during the N-Power Health Initiative State Facilitators’ Training, held in Benin City, the Executive Secretary, EDSPHCDA, Dr Imuwahen Mbarie, urged executives of PHCs and their Monitoring and Evaluation teams to engage the N-Power Volunteers in some of their key functions, such as day-to-day operations as well as data collection and management in the facilities.

She said the workshop is a training-of-trainers session designed to equip the PHC coordinators with relevant information and skills-set to be passed on to the N-Health volunteers posted to various PHCs in the state.

She explained that the N-Power Health, which is an initiative of the Federal Government, is aimed at curbing unemployment among youths, urging the Primary Health Centre (PHC) coordinators and monitoring and evaluation teams across the 18 Local Government Areas in Edo State to leverage the opportunity of additional hands to improve their services.

A facilitator from the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Mrs Khadija Ishola, thanked the state governor for the support shown towards improving primary health care activities in Edo State.

She added that the N-Power health volunteers will add to an effective workforce in the state after their training.

She further reiterated that an audit will be carried out on the N-Power volunteers to determine their availability within their residents, noting that they must be made to work for the benefit of the people, which is the reason they are on the Federal Government’s payroll.

The facilitators were taken through several topics such as “Overview of PHC System and Services; Communication Strategies; Data Management and Report Writing; Current Primary Health Care Strategies and Initiatives; Leadership and Management as well as Partnership and Collaborations.”