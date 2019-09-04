Edo Family Appeals to Obaseki, CP over Missing Daughter

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

Mr. Edosa Osaruonamen, 28, yesterday sent a Save Our Soul (SOS) message to the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and the state Commissioner of Police, Danmallam Abubakar, to help find his missing daughter, Amanda.

Amanda and her sister, Christabel, were allegedly stolen from their father’s house at Utese village in Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state on June 4, 2018, by two tenants living in their father’s house, Roseline and Mary.

Christabel was recovered in May this year in Enugu State from one Mrs. Anioke Augustine, who reportedly bought her for N800,000, and has been reunited with her parents.

However, Amanda is yet to be found as checks showed that she was sold to one Uju in Asaba, Delta State, and later resold to one woman at Ogwashi-Uku also in Delta State.

The woman, according to police investigation, was discovered to have died and there was no trace of who Amanda was sold to before her demise.

In a letter to Obaseki, Edosa said he has spent all his life savings to look for Amanda who was four when she was stolen.

He commended the police for helping to return Christabel, but added that there is still a gap in his life, as Amanda is still missing.

According to the letter, “My family is now scattered. My wife left me because of the issue. We need your support to help mobilise the police to continue investigation on the whereabouts of Amanda.”