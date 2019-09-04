Death Toll in Niger Tanker Explosion Rises to Six

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The death toll in the last Friday’s tanker explosion at Dikko junction in Suleja Local Government Area of Niger State has risen to six.

Three deaths were recorded on the day of the incident while three others died last Monday.

Director-General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Alhaji Ibrahim Inga, disclosed to THISDAY in Minna yesterday that two of the victims died when they were being taken to Kano for treatment while the third victim died in the Kano hospital.

Inga said following the ‘self-discharge’ of the victims from the Wuse General Hospital and their decision to seek treatment at a traditional medicine place, the agency prevailed on them to go to Kano where they would be attended to by orthodox medicine experts.

He said: “It is unfortunate that two of them died on the way while the third victim died in the hospital. The remaining two victims are still responding to treatment in the hospital.”

Giving more details about the incident, the agency director-general disclosed that the fuel-laden was coming from Warri, Delta State, to Adamawa State when the accident happened.

He said the tracker of the vehicle had been retrieved, adding that with it, the identity of the owner of the tanker would be known.

The accident occurred at about 10p.m. last Friday leaving six people dead, eight injured, 19 cars and 35 shops burnt.

THISDAY learnt that evacuation of the debris from the accident scene had not commenced, though life has returned to normal with people going about their normal businesses.