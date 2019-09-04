Breaking News: Breaking News: MTN Closes Shops in Nigeria

South Africa-owned telecommunications giant, MTN, has announced the closure of all its shops in Nigeria.

This may not be unconnected with the threat by some Nigerians to reciprocate the Xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that there had been series of attack on Nigerians and their businesses in South Africa, an action which the Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama said the South African government was not doing enough to quell.

The attacks by South Africans also led to an attempt by some Nigerians to raze some South Africa-owned companies in Nigeria, including MTN, Dstv and Shoprite.

In a message to its subscribers on Wednesday, MTN Nigeria announced the closure of its shops and the operation of only its online platforms.

”Yello! Our shops are unavailable today. You can reach us on Twitter- @MTN180, MTNonline.com/Livechat, chat on MyMTN App. For Call Center dial 180. Thank you,” the message read.