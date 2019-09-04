ACF Condemns Attacks on Nigerians in South Africa

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has condemned the killings of Nigerians and the destruction of their property in South Africa, saying that such inhuman treatment is unacceptable.

Speaking in a telephone interview with THISDAY on Wednesday, Secretary General of the forum, Mr. Anthony Sani, said it was important that President Muhammadu Buhari tabled the issue before the African Union (AU), with a view to finding lasting solution to the problem.

Sani said, if foreigners are perceived to be violating South African laws, the security agencies should be allowed to fish them out and prosecute them rather South Africa killing and destroying property of foreigners in the name of xenophobia.

According to Sani, “The spate of killings of foreigners under the pretext of xenophobia in South Africa is worrisome and not acceptable to well meaning Nigerians, South Africans and good people across the globe. it is therefore, condemnable.

“Given the fact that the killings are directed at foreigners, most of whom are Africans, and the seminal roles by governments of both Nigeria and South Africa in Africa Union, it is very important for President Buhari to table the issue with the African Union with a view to finding the best way of putting an end to the killings in South Africa which have lingered for too long now.

“More so that the duo of Presidents Cyril Ramaphosa and Muhammadu Buhari have expressed their concerns and desire to stop the jinx once and for all.

“If the foreigners are perceived as running foul of the laws of South Africa, the security agents are the ones to fish them out for sanctions, and not for South Africans to take the laws into their hands by way of killings”.