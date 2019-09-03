Taraba Kllings: Army Will Punish Those Found Culpable, Says Buratai

By Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, said the Nigerian Army would deal decisively with any officer or soldier found culpable in the killing of police detectives in Ibi, Taraba State.

Buratai, who spoke while declaring open the combined 2nd and 3rd Quarters Chief of Army Staff Conference in Abuja, said investigations had since been concluded in the case, which had remained a threat to inter-agency collaboration.

Buratai warned that the Nigerian Army would not compromise professional discipline in its undertakings, directing field commanders to ensure personnel operate within the code of conduct and rules of engagement.

The Army Chief also called for reorientation of the rank and file of security agencies, with a view to forestalling such ugly occurrences in future.

