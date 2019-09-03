Star Lager Thrills Fans at Man City Trophy Tour to Lagos

English champions Manchester City rounded up their trophy tour of the country on Sunday with the unprecedented silverwares the Cityzens acquired last season across all competitions.

The City tour, courtesy of Premium Lager beer, Star, brought together several passionate football fans of the English champions to Lagos and were treated to an exclusive Meet and Greet the Star session. It was also an opportunity for photo session with the trophies won by the club last season.

Former Manchester City defender, Micah Richards, who was part of the memorable squad that won the league on the final day of the 2012 season, was happy to be with the Nigerian fans.

While admitting that Nigeria has produced many great football star, Micah singled out former Super Eagles Captain, Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha as his best of the lot.

“I saw Jay Jay Okocha dazzle with the ball when I was just coming out of Manchester City Academy. I did not have the best opportunity to play against him.

“I also have a lot of respect for John Mikel Obi who did a great job with FC Chelsea as defensive midfield player. It was difficult to get the ball off him just as he can cover a lot of space in the middle,” recalled Micah..

He was also full of praises for Alex Iwobi as well, He regarded him as one of the brightest future of Nigerian football.

“I saw him score a great goal for his new club, Everton FC against Wolves some hours ago (Sunday) and I expect him to have a good season with the Toffees,” he remarked.

At the event which held at the Heineken House in Ikoyi, fans got the chance to see all the six silverwares Manchester City won during the 2018/2019 season. Most of the fans were rewarded with Manchester City and Star memorabilia.

During the event, the Head of Partnership Marketing (EMEA) at City Football Group, Tom Boyle, showered encomiums on Star Lager as he reckoned that the partnership with the premium brand has buoyed well and led to an astronomical increase in City’s fan base in Nigeria.

“ Our partnership with Star Lager and the others have really helped us grow the Manchester City brand in Nigeria and I am particularly thrilled to be here alongside one of our club’s legends, Micah Richards to celebrate the success that the club has had over the 12 months, an unprecedented success, winning six trophies across the men and women’s team,” he stressed.

Also speaking on the strategic partnership with Manchester City, the Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Emmanuel Oriakhi, said the brewery company was more than pleased to be part of the success story of the English champions.

Mr. Oriahki assured the club that Star will continue to engage in partnerships that would be inspiring and worthwhile for its loyal consumers.

Star Lager, in 2016 reached an agreement with top clubs in the European leagues with the aim to give Nigerian passionate fans the opportunity to get closer to their favourite teams.

Aside the English champions, other clubs on the partnership of Star Lager include; PSG, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Arsenal, Juventus and FC Chelsea.