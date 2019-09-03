Nigeria’s Crude Oil Exports to China Hit 3m Barrels

Nigeria’s crude oil exports to China have received a boost with a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) of Nigerian crude seen bound for China, marking the Asian country’s biggest month of buying from Nigeria in years.

Reuters reported that a VLCC, Athenian Success, was bound for Lanshan after loading Akpo and Egina grades in the last few days.

The nearly 3 million barrels of Nigerian exports to China in the last 30 days was the highest since 2015.

China’s petrol exports in July surged 75 per cent from a year ago, with its products reaching as far afield as Nigeria and Mexico.

However, a little over 10 Nigerian cargoes remained for export in September.