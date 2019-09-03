Gunmen Abducts PDP National Youth Leader in Enugu

Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu

The National Youth Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Sunday Ude-Okoye has been kidnapped.

Ude-Okoye who is a former member of the Enugu State House of Assembly, was reportedly kidnapped, yesterday evening while returning from his farm in Agbogugu, Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

His abductors were said to be wearing masks at the point of the unfortunate incident.

The Enugu State Police Command confirmed the kidnap last night.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Ebere Amaraizu, the former lawmaker was kidnapped by men wearing masks.

He however said the police have swung into action to rescue the PDP chieftain, expressing optimism that positive information would be received soon.

Enugu has come under serious security threats in recent times resulting in several cases of abductions as well as the killing of a Catholic priest within the same Awgu LGA.