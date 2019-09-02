US OPEN 2019: Nadal Through to Fourth Round, Kyrgios out

Rafael Nadal powered past Chung Hyeon into the US Open fourth round yesterday, capitalising on the extra rest he enjoyed before facing the South Korean.

The Spanish second seed, who had a walkover in the previous round, had not played since Tuesday and it showed in a dominant 6-3 6-4 6-2 win.

By contrast, Chung had come through three rounds of qualifying and spent nine hours more on court.

Nadal faces Marin Cilic next, while sixth seed Alexander Zverev also won.

Australian 28th seed Nick Kyrgios failed in his bid to progress past the third round at Flushing Meadows for the first time after losing 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 to Russian Andrey Rublev.

With defending champion Novak Djokovic and 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer in the opposite side of the draw, Nadal has – on paper at least – a more favourable route to a potential fifth US Open final.

Any concerns over the Spaniard’s fitness after he withdrew from the recent Cincinnati Masters because of fatigue have been dispelled here with two ruthless displays in his two matches.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion did not face a single break point against Chung, who was a top-20 player and Australian Open semi-finalist last year.

He sealed the first set with an ace, the second when he forced the South Korean to hit long and then took victory on his first match point with a rasping forehand winner.

“Nadal is merciless,” former player Jeff Tarango said in BBC Radio 5 Live commentary.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a human being, animal, or any kind of species, more competitive than Rafa Nadal. Ever. The dude is always competing. He always has to be playing something or winning at something. He never stops.”

Last year Nadal reached the semi-finals here but was forced retire at the end of the second set against Juan Martin del Potro because of a knee injury.

On his way there he had come through two four-setters and a five-setter, which he says took their toll, and so the fact he has reached the second week at Flushing Meadows by spending little more than four hours on court could help him.

Against Chung, he had dispensed with the tape he usually has strapped around his knees.

“The tape is not working any more,” he told the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd with a smile. “But I’m happy to be playing on the hard court. I’m trying to play a bit more aggressive. I’m happy to be in the fourth round one more time.”

Meanwhile, women’s second seed Ashleigh Barty has been knocked out of the US Open 6-2 6-4 by China’s Wang Qiang in the fourth round.

French Open champion Barty was out of sorts throughout, making 39 unforced errors and failing to convert all nine of her break points.

Wang, the 18th seed, secured victory when a Barty return went long.

The 27-year-old is through to her first Grand Slam quarter-final where she will face six-time champion n Serena Williams or Croatia’s Petra Martic.